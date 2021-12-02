UrduPoint.com

EU Allocates Additional $367 Mln In Humanitarian Aid To Refugees In Turkey Until 2023

The European Union has provided an additional 325 million euros ($367 million) in humanitarian aid to refugees in Turkey under its Emergency Social Safety Net program (ESSN), the European Commission said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) The European Union has provided an additional 325 million Euros ($367 million) in humanitarian aid to refugees in Turkey under its Emergency Social Safety Net program (ESSN), the European Commission said on Thursday.

The funding is a part of the 3-billion-euro assistance package for refugees in Turkey announced by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in June.

"Today, the EU has allocated an additional ��325 million to extend the ESSN program until early 2023," a statement said.

According to EU Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic, the new funding is vital for many migrant families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This support is a critical lifeline for hundred thousands of families, many of whom have been especially hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

This cash assistance enables them to decide for themselves what they need most urgently, whilst contributing to the Turkish economy. This is a major achievement for the EU, for our humanitarian partners and the government of Turkey," Lenarcic said.

The ESSN is the biggest humanitarian aid program of the EU and the largest cash assistance program in the world. It provides monthly cash payment to over 1.5 million refugees in Turkey, especially those from Syria. The program is implemented with support of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, the Turkish Red Crescent Society and the Turkish authorities.

