EU And India Agree To Restart Long-stalled Trade Talks

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 16 hours ago Sat 08th May 2021 | 08:07 PM

EU and India agree to restart long-stalled trade talks

The European Union and India agreed Saturday to relaunch long-suspended trade talks in a move hailed by EU chief Charles Michel as a "new important chapter" in ties

Porto, Portugal, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :The European Union and India agreed Saturday to relaunch long-suspended trade talks in a move hailed by EU chief Charles Michel as a "new important chapter" in ties.

"Today, we agreed to launch negotiations and mutually reinforcing agreements on trade, on investment protection, and on geographical indications. This is an important first step," Michel said at media conference after a video summit.

More Stories From World

