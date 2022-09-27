UrduPoint.com

EU Aware Of Emergencies At Nord Stream Pipelines, Assesses Implications - Commission

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 27, 2022 | 04:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2022) The European Commission has been informed about the three emergency situations at the Nord Stream gas pipelines and is assessing potential ecological, logistical and energy implications, Tim McPhie, the commission's spokesman for climate action and energy, said on Tuesday.

On Monday, the pipelines' operator, Nord Stream AG, told Sputnik that a landfall dispatcher had registered a rapid drop of pressure on one of the segments of Nord Stream 2. The incident occurred in the Danish waters near the island of Bornholm. Later in the day, the operator said that the pressure drop had also been registered on both strings of Nord Stream 1.

"The Commission was informed about three leaks which have been identified on Nord Stream 1 and Nord stream 2 there are two on (Nord Stream) 1 and one on (Nord Stream) 2. We are following developments very closely with the member states concerned. This hasn't affected security of supply as yet.

Deliveries has been zero in Nord stream 1 anyway and Nord stream 2 is not yet authorized to operate," McPhie said during a briefing.

According to the spokesman, the commission is analyzing possible consequences of the incidents for the climate and maritime navigation in the region. 

"We also analyzing the potential impact of these leaks of methane, which is a gas which has a considerable effect on climate change, and we are in touch with the member states about any potential on maritime navigation, and we have information that an exclusion zone has been set up around the leaks by the national authorizers concerned," McPhie added.

Earlier in the day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow was extremely concerned about the emergencies at the Nord Stream gas pipelines, calling for a prompt investigation and not ruling out the possibility of sabotage at the pipelines.

