EU Calls Detention Of Suspects In Pipeline Blast In Crimea 'Politically Motivated'

Wed 08th September 2021

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) The European Union condemns and considers as "politically motivated" the detention of five suspects in a gas pipeline explosion in Crimea, the European Commission's spokesman Peter Stano said on Tuesday.

Over the weekend, five residents of Crimea were detained on suspicion of involvement in the August 23 gas pipeline explosion in the village of Perevalnoye, including Nariman Dzhelyalov, the deputy chairman of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar People (banned in Russia).

"The European Union condemns the searches in the illegally annexed Crimea by Russia which resulted in the detention by Russia of five Crimean Tatar leaders ... The European Union considers the detentions to be politically motivated and illegal under international law," Stano said in a statement.

The official has highlighted that the bloc does not recognize Russian legislation in the peninsula and calls for the immediate release of the detainees.

"The European Union is unwavering in its support for Ukraine's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognised borders. The EU does not, and will not, recognise the illegal annexation of the Crimean peninsula by Russia," Stano concluded.

The pipeline, which was supplying gas to a military unit and the village, was restored the next day. The incident was plotted by the Ukrainian military intelligence. the Russian Federal Security Service stated on Tuesday.

