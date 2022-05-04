EU Commissioner Calls on European Transport Sector to Help Ukraine Export Goods

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2022) EU Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson on Tuesday urged European transport companies and entities to help Ukraine export its goods to the European Union.

"We ask the road transport sector to help Ukraine again, along with the railroad and waterways sectors. With most of Ukraine sea ports out of bounds, we need to find other ways for Ukraine export its goods into the EU," Johansson said during the European Parliament's session on the Impact of Russian military operation in Ukraine on the EU transport and tourism sectors.

On April 14, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda that his country can help Ukraine export grain through the port in Klaipeda.

In early April, Ukrainian agrarian analytic agency APK-Inform reported that Ukraine may lose nearly 40% of already sown cropland this year due to problems with harvesting and exporting crops caused by the Russian military operation. On April 4, the Ukrainian Ministry of Economy said that the country's grain exports in March were four times less than February levels.

Russia and Ukraine are the world's top wheat producers. According to the UN WFP, both countries combined account for 30% of global wheat exports and 20% of maize export.