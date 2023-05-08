UrduPoint.com

EU Condemns Entry Denial Of Bulgarian Official To North Macedonia - EU Commissioner

Sumaira FH Published May 08, 2023 | 04:40 PM

EU Condemns Entry Denial of Bulgarian Official to North Macedonia - EU Commissioner

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2023) EU Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi on Monday condemned the denial of entry to a Bulgarian member of the European parliament by the North Macedonian authorities, calling the move a "very serious decision" and requesting clarifications.

On Sunday, the North Macedonian Interior Ministry said it prevented Andrey Kovatchev, the Bulgarian member of the European Parliament, and four others from entering the country the day before because they were "potential violators of public order," as relations between the Balkan states were continuing to deteriorate due to national and historical differences.

"We condemn the denial of entry of MEP @andreykovatchev to North Macedonia on the 6th May. We call on the government of North Macedonia to urgently clarify the situation," Varhelyi tweeted.

The EU commissioner called the denial of Kovatchev's entry to North Macedonia "a very serious decision."

Over the past several months, the bilateral relations between Bulgaria and North Macedonia have been complicated, with the two countries arguing over languages spoken there and common history. The distinctiveness of the Macedonian language has been disputed in Bulgaria where it is considered a dialect of Bulgarian.

Complications between the two nations have long been affecting their political cooperation. Since 2020, Sofia had been vetoing the official start of negotiations on Skopje's accession to the European Union and lifted its veto only in June 2022.

Related Topics

Interior Ministry Parliament European Union Sofia Skopje Bulgaria Macedonia May June Sunday 2020 From Government

Recent Stories

SC adjourns for three weeks hearing on pleas again ..

SC adjourns for three weeks hearing on pleas against bill curtailing CJP’s pow ..

47 minutes ago
 PM for immediate steps to address flour crisis in ..

PM for immediate steps to address flour crisis in KP

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs Showcases Innovation Prowess to Imda ..

Dubai Customs Showcases Innovation Prowess to Imdaad Group Delegation

4 hours ago
 Dubai Customs Celebrates Graduation of employees f ..

Dubai Customs Celebrates Graduation of employees from Customs Leadership and Sup ..

4 hours ago
 vivo Y73 Shines with Its Remarkable Design and Pow ..

Vivo Y73 Shines with Its Remarkable Design and Powerful Camera Features in Pakis ..

4 hours ago
 Canadian Delegation Comprising Government Official ..

Canadian Delegation Comprising Government Officials Visits Punjab IT Board

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.