UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Condemns Resumption Of Federal Executions In US, Calls For Reconsideration Of Decision

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 04:30 PM

EU Condemns Resumption of Federal Executions in US, Calls for Reconsideration of Decision

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2020) The European Union has decisively slammed the US decision to resume Federal executions after a 17-year stay in a press release issued by the European External Action Service (EEAS) on Friday.

In late June, the US Supreme Court cleared the way for federal executions to resume after 17 years by denying a legal challenge from four convicted murderers who asked for a stay of execution by arguing that federal executions must adhere to specific protocols used by the US states in which each of them was sentenced. The four executions - the first on a federal level since 2003 - are now scheduled to proceed on July 13 and will continue into August.

"The European Union strongly opposes the decision of the United States Department of Justice to resume the federal death penalty after a 17-year hiatus.

We urge the U.S. administration to reconsider and not proceed with the federal executions due to take place starting on 13 July. This decision runs counter to the overall trend in the United States and worldwide to abolish the death penalty, either by law or in practice," the press release said.

The EEAS stressed that Brussels opposes the death penalty at all times, as it is "a cruel, inhuman and degrading punishment, incompatible with the inalienable right to life," that cannot be seen as an effective deterrence to criminal behavior.

Related Topics

Supreme Court European Union Brussels United States June July August Criminals All From

Recent Stories

Abdul Razak Dawood asks exporters of surgical mask ..

16 minutes ago

IHC seeks reply from interior ministry on petition ..

34 minutes ago

Inauguration Of Ten New Covid-19 Rapid Response Un ..

42 minutes ago

Russia records 6,635 COVID-19 infections over 24 h ..

48 minutes ago

Women's tennis says no 'final decision' by China o ..

2 minutes ago

Russian COVID-19 cases reach nearly 714,000

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.