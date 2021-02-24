UrduPoint.com
EU Countries Already Received Over 40Mln of COVID-19 Vaccine Doses - Official

EU countries have already received approximately 40 million coronavirus vaccine doses, with another 300 million on their way, European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic said on Tuesday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2021) EU countries have already received approximately 40 million coronavirus vaccine doses, with another 300 million on their way, European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic said on Tuesday.

"So far, 40.7 million doses of vaccines have reached our member states.

We expect that an additional 300 million doses of three vaccines that are currently authorized in the EU to arrive in the second quarter of this year," Sefcovic said at a press conference.

The European Union started its vaccination campaign in late December and has already authorized the use of the vaccines by AstraZeneca, Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech.

