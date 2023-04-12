Close
EU 'Deeply Shocked' By Deadly Military Airstrike In Myanmar - European Commission

Umer Jamshaid Published April 12, 2023 | 04:30 PM

EU 'Deeply Shocked' by Deadly Military Airstrike in Myanmar - European Commission

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) The European Union is "deeply shocked" by a military airstrike in Myanmar's northwestern region of Sagaing, which killed at least 100 people, EU Commission Foreign Affairs spokesperson Nabila Massrali said on Wednesday.

"As the people of Myanmar are celebrating the new year, the EU is deeply shocked by the reports of the latest atrocities committed by the military regime in Sagaing, taking the lives of dozens of innocent civilians," Massrali told a briefing.

On Tuesday, Myanmar's military government staged an airstrike on the village of Pa Zi Gyi, reportedly dropping two bombs on a house and launching several rounds of gunfire from a Mi-35 combat helicopter.

Media reported that the death toll stood at 100, with at least 30 children killed, adding that the number might rise.

The military came to power in Myanmar in February 2021. The opposition resorted to armed struggle after a brutal crackdown on peaceful demonstrations by the military regime and the police. The military arrested government officials, accusing them of rigging the general election, and later appointed a new administration.

