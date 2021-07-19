UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Denies Plans To Deploy Troops To Libya - External Affairs Service

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 08:15 PM

EU Denies Plans to Deploy Troops to Libya - External Affairs Service

The European Union is not planning on sending a contingent to Libya to prop up the ceasefire in the country, Nabila Massrali, a spokeswoman for the European External Action Service (EEAS), said on Monday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2021) The European Union is not planning on sending a contingent to Libya to prop up the ceasefire in the country, Nabila Massrali, a spokeswoman for the European External Action Service (EEAS), said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the EUobserver news outlet reported on an internal EEAS paper which allegedly includes the deployment of EU soldiers to the North African country. The portal added that Brussels was wary of losing the initiative in Libya, which could be seized by other countries.

"There is no discussion at the moment about an EU military mission in Libya. The EU is committed to continue supporting Libya's return to peace and stability, including through its civilian mission EUBAM Libya and its military operation in the Mediterranean EUNAVFOR MED IRINI," Massrali said at a press conference.

On October 23, 2020, Libya's warring parties the Government of National Accord and the Libyan National Army signed a nationwide ceasefire agreement during the United Nations-facilitated joint military commission talks in Geneva. In early February, the Swiss-hosted round of intra-Libyan talks led to the election of an interim Government of National Unity that will be in charge until the December 24 election.

The EU launched the IRINI mission in March 2020 to better combat arms-smuggling by inspecting ships near the coast of Libya, as well as using aerial and satellite assets to monitor smuggling via aerial and land routes.

Related Topics

Election Army European Union Brussels Geneva Libya February March October December 2020 Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Ring road scam: Court extends remand of accused fo ..

2 minutes ago

HESCO sets up control room to maintain power suppl ..

2 minutes ago

US Congressman Tests Positive for Coronavirus Afte ..

2 minutes ago

Islamabad police to ensure fool proof security on ..

2 minutes ago

Spyware Reform Critical After Reports Emerge of Jo ..

6 minutes ago

Death Toll From Floods in Belgium Rises to 36 - Au ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.