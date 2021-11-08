EU Joins ECOWAS in Preparing Sanctions Against Mali - French Foreign Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2021) The European Union is preparing targeted sanctions on Mali's leadership, following a similar move by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the French Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

Over the weekend, ECOWAS slapped sanctions on Malian transitional authorities, which came to power through a coup in 2020, in response to their refusal to hold the general election in February 2022, as they had previously pledged to the bloc.

"Following the conclusions of the Foreign Affairs Council of October 18, 2021, the European Union is currently working on the possibility of adopting restrictive measures in support of efforts made by ECOWAS against those hindering fulfillment of the transition," a ministry spokesperson told a briefing.

France also supports ECOWAS sanctions against Malian leaders, the spokesperson added.

The EU Foreign Affairs Council is expected to discuss the matter further on November 15.

Mali has experienced two military coups over the past two years. The first coup, which took place in August 2020, resulted in the ousting of former President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and appointment of Ba Ndaw as interim president.

Ba Ndaw was arrested by soldiers on May 24. The Military Council, led by Vice President Assimi Goita, took over the country and announced presidential and parliamentary elections next year. The constitutional court of Mali declared Goita president of the transitional period.

ECOWAS, West Africa's main political and economic bloc, has since been pressing Mali to respect its commitment to hold a general election next February.