UrduPoint.com

EU Joins ECOWAS In Preparing Sanctions Against Mali - French Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 08th November 2021 | 07:51 PM

EU Joins ECOWAS in Preparing Sanctions Against Mali - French Foreign Ministry

The European Union is preparing targeted sanctions on Mali's leadership, following a similar move by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the French Foreign Ministry said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2021) The European Union is preparing targeted sanctions on Mali's leadership, following a similar move by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the French Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

Over the weekend, ECOWAS slapped sanctions on Malian transitional authorities, which came to power through a coup in 2020, in response to their refusal to hold the general election in February 2022, as they had previously pledged to the bloc.

"Following the conclusions of the Foreign Affairs Council of October 18, 2021, the European Union is currently working on the possibility of adopting restrictive measures in support of efforts made by ECOWAS against those hindering fulfillment of the transition," a ministry spokesperson told a briefing.

France also supports ECOWAS sanctions against Malian leaders, the spokesperson added.

The EU Foreign Affairs Council is expected to discuss the matter further on November 15.

Mali has experienced two military coups over the past two years. The first coup, which took place in August 2020, resulted in the ousting of former President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and appointment of Ba Ndaw as interim president.

Ba Ndaw was arrested by soldiers on May 24. The Military Council, led by Vice President Assimi Goita, took over the country and announced presidential and parliamentary elections next year. The constitutional court of Mali declared Goita president of the transitional period.

ECOWAS, West Africa's main political and economic bloc, has since been pressing Mali to respect its commitment to hold a general election next February.

Related Topics

Africa European Union Mali February May August October November 2020 Court Election 2018

Recent Stories

Greek Prime Minister Denies Possibility of New Loc ..

Greek Prime Minister Denies Possibility of New Lockdown in Country

4 minutes ago
 Israeli Army Says Shoots Down Hamas Drone

Israeli Army Says Shoots Down Hamas Drone

18 minutes ago
 Global Number of Detected COVID-19 Cases Tops 250M ..

Global Number of Detected COVID-19 Cases Tops 250Mln - Johns Hopkins University

18 minutes ago
 DC chairs meeting regarding anti-measles (Rubella) ..

DC chairs meeting regarding anti-measles (Rubella)campaign

19 minutes ago
 High commissioner stresses exploiting full potenti ..

High commissioner stresses exploiting full potential of Pak-South Africa bilater ..

20 minutes ago
 Need to follow Iqbal's philosophy of 'Khudi': CM B ..

Need to follow Iqbal's philosophy of 'Khudi': CM Buzdar

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.