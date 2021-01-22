UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Members Allowed To Ink Deals With Vaccine Developers Unbound By Contracts With Bloc

Sumaira FH 39 seconds ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 06:30 PM

EU Members Allowed to Ink Deals With Vaccine Developers Unbound By Contracts With Bloc

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) The member states of the European Union are allowed to individually sign deals with COVID-19 vaccine developers if they are not bound by contracts with the union as a whole, European Commission spokesman Stefan De Keermaecker said on Friday when asked about Hungary's plans to purchase the Russian Sputnik V vaccine.

On Thursday, Hungary approved the use of Sputnik V and the AstraZeneca vaccine. Budapest also signed a deal in mid-January with the Chinese company Sinopharm on procurement of its vaccine. Earlier in the day, Budapest signed an agreement with Moscow to secure two million doses of Sputnik V.

Meanwhile, only vaccines developed by Pfizer and Moderna are approved at the EU level.

"We have talked about this already extensively .

.. The purpose of our vaccine strategy is to develop together with the member states a very diversified portfolio of different vaccines. In that context, you know that parallel negotiations with vaccine companies with whom we already have contracts or with whom we are negotiating contracts are not permitted. It is however possible for member states, if they wish to do so, to start negotiations or even sign contracts with vaccine developers that develop vaccines that fall out of the scope of our vaccine strategy," the spokesman said at a Q&A session.

De Keermaecker added that the COVID-19 vaccines that are not approved by the EU and are used only by a specific member country should not go beyond nation-state borders.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia China European Union Company Budapest Hungary Agreement Million

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Arts Society organises Forum for Educati ..

1 minute ago

Psychologist kills daughter, commits suicide

28 minutes ago

Chief Of The Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Kh ..

43 minutes ago

Bakhtawar Bhutto’s Nikah ceremony will be held o ..

43 minutes ago

93,004 doses of Covid19 vaccine have been administ ..

46 minutes ago

#TECNOPhotoWalk captures the magnificence of Islam ..

47 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.