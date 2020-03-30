UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Members Won't Agree To Pooled Debt, Gentiloni Warns

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 05:09 PM

EU members won't agree to pooled debt, Gentiloni warns

The European Union's economics commissioner said Monday that member states would never all agree to mutualised debt, but that a compromise with Germany was key to Europe surviving the coronavirus crisis

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :The European Union's economics commissioner said Monday that member states would never all agree to mutualised debt, but that a compromise with Germany was key to Europe surviving the coronavirus crisis.

One way to finance the massive effort needed to shore up Europe's economy during the crisis "is to issue bonds, but not generically to mutualise the debt, which will never be accepted," EU Economics Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni told Italy's Radio Capital.

Ongoing disagreements among member states on what policy to take risked splitting and dooming the European project, added Gentiloni, a former prime minister of Italy.

Gentiloni's comments came after Italy and other southern countries lobbied unsuccessfully last week for so-called "coronabonds," which would allow for pooled debt shouldered collectively by eurozone members.

On Thursday, Germany and other northern EU states rejected a proposal backed by nine countries, including Italy, Spain and France, for such mutualised debt issued in the name of the eurozone as a whole -- a long established red line in Berlin.

Gentiloni said he had expected that reaction by Germany, calling it a "long-standing vision that we know by heart".

Germany has repeatedly dismissed the idea of mutualised European debt as an attempt by over-spending southerners in need of economic reforms to take advantage of the cheap borrowing rates enjoyed by states with balanced budgets, without being subject to fiscal austerity measures.

Also on Monday, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said Europe needed to deliver a "decisive blow" in face of the crisis.

"No one is asking Europe to assume sovereign debt, only to be capable of delivering a decisive blow to be able to get out of this socioeconomic tsunami," Conte told Spain's El Pais newspaper.

"Italy isn't asking that its accumulated public debt be shared," he said. "This debt will remain the responsibility of every country." "Now is the moment to introduce a common European debt instrument that allows us to win this war as fast as possible to revive the economy," he told the paper.

Conte said the dismantling of restrictive measures in Italy, such as the closing of most businesses and the quarantine of citizens, would be assessed only when the "curve" began to fall, cautioning that such loosening of restrictions would be gradual.

- 'Dying out' - Gentiloni told Radio Capital that without cohesion in its response to the coronavirus crisis, "the European project is in danger of dying out." "It is clear that if the economic differences between European countries, rather than shrinking in the face of a crisis like this, instead increase... it will be very difficult to keep the European project together," he warned.

Without Germany, he added, "we cannot find a compromise".

European member states should "start with the common objectives" in order to break the standstill, he said.

"We need a new unemployment guarantee instrument, a business support plan and we need the "Green Deal" development model to not be forgotten," he said.

In addition to his skepticism over the viability of coronabonds, Gentiloni said he was "not very optimistic" about continued discussions over the possible use of the European Stability Mechanism, which normally attaches strict fiscal conditions to its emergency borrowing.

Some say that mechanism, set up in 2012 during the European sovereign debt crisis, would in the current coronavirus crisis unfairly punish already highly indebted countries such as Italy, imposing new and unattainable conditions for fixing its public finances.

Comparisons with past crises were unhelpful in confronting the challenge posed by the coronavirus pandemic, Gentiloni suggested, a view also voiced by Italy's minister for European affairs.

"It's a new crisis, it's not comparable to the crisis of 2008, there is no guidebook, there are no clues that leaders recognise from the past," European Affairs Minister Vincenzo Amendola told journalists on Monday.

"When we think about the sacrifices of the people, it's a huge, extraordinary novelty with dramatic consequences, and leaders must respond to the challenge."

Related Topics

Tsunami Prime Minister Business Europe France European Union Germany Berlin Spain Italy National University All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Senegal reports 20 new COVID-19 cases, total now a ..

1 minute ago

Top IOC officials to meet with Tokyo date imminent ..

1 minute ago

Formula One team helps develop breathing aid for v ..

2 minutes ago

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Belgium Rises By 1,063 ..

2 minutes ago

180797 metric tonnes wheat to be procured in Rajan ..

2 minutes ago

Spain's number of coronavirus cases totals over 85 ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.