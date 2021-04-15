EU Not Commenting on Possibility of New Anti-Russia Sanctions

The European Union is not commenting on the possibility of new anti-Russia sanctions in solidarity with the United States which announces fresh restrictions on Thursday, a spokesperson of the EU told Sputnik

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) The European Union is not commenting on the possibility of new anti-Russia sanctions in solidarity with the United States which announces fresh restrictions on Thursday, a spokesperson of the EU told Sputnik.

"In general, we never comment ongoing processes within the EU especially when it comes to restrictive measures. Once they are agreed and adopted they are properly announced," the spokesperson said.