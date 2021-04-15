UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Not Commenting On Possibility Of New Anti-Russia Sanctions

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 08:09 PM

EU Not Commenting on Possibility of New Anti-Russia Sanctions

The European Union is not commenting on the possibility of new anti-Russia sanctions in solidarity with the United States which announces fresh restrictions on Thursday, a spokesperson of the EU told Sputnik

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) The European Union is not commenting on the possibility of new anti-Russia sanctions in solidarity with the United States which announces fresh restrictions on Thursday, a spokesperson of the EU told Sputnik.

"In general, we never comment ongoing processes within the EU especially when it comes to restrictive measures. Once they are agreed and adopted they are properly announced," the spokesperson said.

Related Topics

European Union United States

Recent Stories

Emirates commences IATA Travel Pass trials simplif ..

26 minutes ago

Smart lockdown imposed in three localities of Mard ..

2 minutes ago

Iraqi civilian killed in Baghdad blast: army

2 minutes ago

'Jetman' parachute not deployed in fatal Dubai acc ..

2 minutes ago

US stocks jump on strong retail, labor data

2 minutes ago

Football concussion sub trials 'fall short' of pro ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.