EU Preparing 4th Package of Sanctions Against Iran - Italian Foreign Minister

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2023) The European Union is preparing a fourth package of sanctions against Iran over the government's crackdown on mass protests that started in the country after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said on Thursday.

"With the Council of EU Foreign Ministers, we have adopted three packages (of sanctions) against Iranian organizations and individuals responsible for the death of Mahsa Amini and the brutal crackdown on protests. We are working on the fourth package to continue sending a signal of unwavering condemnation," Tajani told the Italian parliament.

In addition, Rome urges Tehran to immediately stop the execution of death sentences, Tajani added.

"The (Iranian) authorities continue their repressive actions and the random use of the death penalty, which makes it difficult to restore a constructive dialogue," the Italian foreign minister said.

Violent riots broke out in Iran in mid-September in connection with the death of Amini, who passed away while in police custody after being detained for wearing an "improper" hijab. Many Iranian citizens accused the morality police of her death, alleging that law enforcement officers hit her in the head. During the protests, which are still ongoing, members of Iran's security forces were attacked and some were killed in the clashes with rioters. Tehran believes the unrest was instigated from abroad.