EU States At UNSC View Israeli Settlements As Eroding Prospects For Peace - UK Envoy

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 10:10 PM

EU States at UNSC View Israeli Settlements as Eroding Prospects for Peace - UK Envoy

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2019) The EU member states at the UN Security Council consider Israel's settlements activities in the occupied Palestinian territories to be illegal under international law and undermining the possibility of establishing lasting peace, UK Ambassador to the United Nations Karen Pierce said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

"Our position on Israeli settlement policy in the occupied Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem, is clear and remains unchanged: all settlement activity is illegal under international law and it erodes the viability of the two-state solution and the prospects for a lasting peace, as reaffirmed by UN Security Council Resolution 2334," Pierce said.

On Monday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced that the United States no longer views Israeli settlements as inconsistent with international law.

Pierce, speaking on behalf of Belgium, France, Germany, Poland and the United Kingdom, called on Israel to halt all settlement activities.

"We also reiterate our concern about the calls for a possible annexation of areas in the West Bank," Pierce said.

Israel has been in control of the West Bank since the Six-Day War in 1967.

