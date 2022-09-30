UrduPoint.com

EU Strongly Condemns Terrorist Attack On Education Center In Kabul

Muhammad Irfan Published September 30, 2022 | 07:19 PM

EU Strongly Condemns Terrorist Attack on Education Center in Kabul

The European Union strongly condemned the attack on an education center in Kabul, where students were taking an exam, on Friday and called on the authorities to fulfill their obligations to protect the population, a spokesperson of the European External Action Service (EEAS) said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2022) The European Union strongly condemned the attack on an education center in Kabul, where students were taking an exam, on Friday and called on the authorities to fulfill their obligations to protect the population, a spokesperson of the European External Action Service (EEAS) said.

"The EU condemns in the strongest possible terms today's attack on the Kaaj Educational Centre in Kabul targeting students taking exams. Once again, terrorists target innocent civilians. This is another heinous crime and a violation of international humanitarian law. The EU calls on the de facto authorities to fulfil their obligations under international law to protect the population and bring perpetrators to justice," the spokesperson said in a statement.

The EU's "thoughts are with the victims and their families," the statement read.

Earlier in the day, sources told Sputnik that the explosion occurred in the city's western district of Dashte Barchi during exams. The Al Jazeera broadcaster reported, citing a government source, that the death toll from the explosion is 32, with 40 people left injured.

Afghan Interior Ministry spokesman Abdul Nafi Takkur confirmed that the explosion had occurred but did not provide any additional information.

According to sources, the explosion was caused by a drone attack.

Related Topics

Drone Injured Attack Kabul Interior Ministry Education European Union From Government

Recent Stories

Proper picking of cotton flowers preserves quality ..

Proper picking of cotton flowers preserves quality, says CCRI director

57 seconds ago
 Govt providing best healthcare facilities with pri ..

Govt providing best healthcare facilities with private partnership: CM

1 minute ago
 Chief Minister condoles death of Ijaz Sindhu

Chief Minister condoles death of Ijaz Sindhu

2 minutes ago
 OGRA cuts LPG price by Rs122.05 per 11.8-kg cylind ..

OGRA cuts LPG price by Rs122.05 per 11.8-kg cylinder

2 minutes ago
 Minister visits Panahgah, Data Darbar

Minister visits Panahgah, Data Darbar

2 minutes ago
 GCU VC meets Chief Minister Punjab

GCU VC meets Chief Minister Punjab

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.