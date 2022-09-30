EU Strongly Condemns Terrorist Attack on Education Center in Kabul

The European Union strongly condemned the attack on an education center in Kabul, where students were taking an exam, on Friday and called on the authorities to fulfill their obligations to protect the population, a spokesperson of the European External Action Service (EEAS) said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2022) The European Union strongly condemned the attack on an education center in Kabul, where students were taking an exam, on Friday and called on the authorities to fulfill their obligations to protect the population, a spokesperson of the European External Action Service (EEAS) said.

"The EU condemns in the strongest possible terms today's attack on the Kaaj Educational Centre in Kabul targeting students taking exams. Once again, terrorists target innocent civilians. This is another heinous crime and a violation of international humanitarian law. The EU calls on the de facto authorities to fulfil their obligations under international law to protect the population and bring perpetrators to justice," the spokesperson said in a statement.

The EU's "thoughts are with the victims and their families," the statement read.

Earlier in the day, sources told Sputnik that the explosion occurred in the city's western district of Dashte Barchi during exams. The Al Jazeera broadcaster reported, citing a government source, that the death toll from the explosion is 32, with 40 people left injured.

Afghan Interior Ministry spokesman Abdul Nafi Takkur confirmed that the explosion had occurred but did not provide any additional information.

According to sources, the explosion was caused by a drone attack.