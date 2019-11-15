UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Tells Bolivia's Interim Government To Call New Elections

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 11:20 PM

EU Tells Bolivia's Interim Government to Call New Elections

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2019) The European Union endorses Bolivia's caretaker government but sees its role as returning the nation to "constitutional normality" by holding new elections, the EU foreign policy chief said on Friday.

"The European Union supports an institutional solution that allows for a caretaking interim leadership to prepare for new elections, and to avoid a power vacuum," Federica Mogherini said in a declaration.

She blamed weeks of unrest in the Latin American country on alleged irregularities during the October 20 general election, which saw President Evo Morales win a fourth term.

Mogherini urged all parties to support new elections, and warned that "political retribution" would only deepen divisions. Dozens of lawmakers and officials have recently sought asylum in the Mexican Embassy in La Paz.

The Bolivian military asked Morales to stand down last week, which he did on Sunday. The Socialist Party leader then fled to Mexico on Tuesday. In his absence, the Senate's opposition deputy speaker, Jeanine Anez, took over as interim president.

Related Topics

Senate European Union La Paz Bolivia Mexico October Sunday All Government Election 2018 Opposition

Recent Stories

Govt to implement all court's decisions about Nawa ..

8 minutes ago

Report takes aim at lax Swiss tobacco rules

8 minutes ago

US Jury Convicts Former Trump Adviser Roger Stone ..

10 minutes ago

Principal PGMI for launching Diabetes Specialist d ..

10 minutes ago

Mirza Shahzad Akbar proposes PML-N leader to depos ..

10 minutes ago

Kiwi Lee fires sizzling 62 to seize early PGA Mexi ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.