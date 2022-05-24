MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2022) Eurasia is becoming the world's most attractive region, Russia needs to develop it without using other countries' tools, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"Eurasia is becoming the most promising region in the world.

We need to develop it not using someone else's tools like the Dollar, the SWIFT financial messaging system, but creating our own," Lavrov said at an educational event organized by the Primakov school.

"We are already significantly increasing the share of trade that is serviced in the national currencies of partner countries: Russia-China, Russia-India, Russia-Iran, and as part of the Eurasian Economic Union. We need to look ahead. Yes, this is a challenge. We need to be much more active in the development of our country," he said.