European Commission Accuses Apple Of Violating EU Antitrust Law Over Music Streaming

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 09:05 PM

European Commission Accuses Apple of Violating EU Antitrust Law Over Music Streaming

The European Commission sent a statement of objection to Apple Inc. on Friday, informing the California-based company that it distorts free competition in the music streaming market within the European Union

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) The European Commission sent a statement of objection to Apple Inc. on Friday, informing the California-based company that it distorts free competition in the music streaming market within the European Union.

"The European Commission has informed Apple of its preliminary view that it distorted competition in the music streaming market as it abused its dominant position for the distribution of music streaming apps through its App Store," the commission said in a press release.

The EU body is particularly concerned about some of Apple's restrictions on music streaming app developers competing with the company's own app, Apple Music, in the European Economic Area that prevent them from informing iPhone and iPad users of alternative, cheaper purchasing possibilities.

"While Apple allows users to use music subscriptions purchased elsewhere, its rules prevent developers from informing users about such purchasing possibilities, which are usually cheaper.

The Commission is concerned that users of Apple devices pay significantly higher prices for their music subscription services or they are prevented from buying certain subscriptions directly in their apps," the press release read.

Last June, the European Commission launched an investigation into suspected competitive law violations by Apple following a complaint by Swedish music streaming service Spotify. The Swedish company, and an unnamed e-books and audiobooks distributor, alleged that Apple forced them into using its own in-app purchase system with a 30% commission fee.

The EU notification does not mean the antitrust probe into Apple is officially over, nor does it prejudge the outcome. The American company can now respond to the statement of objection.

