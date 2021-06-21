(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2021) The European Commission approved Slovakia's coronavirus recovery plan that will put it on a path toward a greener and more digital future, the head of the EU executive body's said on Monday.

"Delighted to approve Slovakia's recovery plan.

The plan represents a real effort by [Slovakia] to address the challenges it faces and to ensure nobody is left behind in the green and digital transitions," Ursula von der Leyen tweeted.

The central European nation requested 6.6 billion Euros ($7.86 billion) in grants from the commission's 672.5 billion euro Recovery and Resilience Facility in April. The approval is a step toward the disbursement of a 13% pre-financing to Slovakia.