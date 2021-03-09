UrduPoint.com
European Parliament Waives Immunity Of Three Catalan MEPs

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 01:48 PM

European Parliament waives immunity of three Catalan MEPs

European Parliament on Tuesday lifted the immunity of Catalan MEPs Carles Puigdemont, Toni Comin and Clara Ponsati, who are wanted by Spain following Catalonia's independence attempt in 2017

Brussels (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :European Parliament on Tuesday lifted the immunity of Catalan MEPs Carles Puigdemont, Toni Comin and Clara Ponsati, who are wanted by Spain following Catalonia's independence attempt in 2017.

The immunity of Puigdemont, the former president of Catalonia, was lifted by 400 votes to 248, while the motions against Comin and Ponsati were adopted by 404 votes to 247, the parliament said.

More Stories From World

