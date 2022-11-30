UrduPoint.com

Eurostar's UK Security Staff To Hold Strikes Before Christmas Over Low Pay - Union

Sumaira FH Published November 30, 2022 | 09:04 PM

Eurostar's UK Security Staff to Hold Strikes Before Christmas Over Low Pay - Union

Security staff of the Eurostar railway company in the United Kingdom will hold four strikes in the run-up to the Christmas holidays over low pay, British trade union of rail, maritime and transport workers RMT said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2022) Security staff of the Eurostar railway company in the United Kingdom will hold four strikes in the run-up to the Christmas holidays over low pay, British trade union of rail, maritime and transport workers RMT said on Wednesday.

"RMT members working as security staff for Eurostar will walkout on the 16, 18, 22 and 23 of December in a dispute over pay," the union said in a statement.

The strikes will severely affect Eurostar services and travel plans for people in December, as the main responsibility of the Eurostar employees involved in the strikes is to ensure the safety of passengers during international rail travel.

"Eurostar security staff are essential to the running of Eurostar, and it is disgraceful they are not being paid a decent wage," RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said, adding that the union does not want to disrupt people's travel plans, but Eurostar workers "need a pay rise, and this is the only way management will listen."

Eurostar operates passenger traffic between the UK and Europe. The company's trains cross the English Channel through the Channel Tunnel, connecting London and the southeastern English county of Kent with Paris and Lille as well as Brussels.

