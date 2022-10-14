UrduPoint.com

EU's Borrell Briefs Armenia On Mission To Border With Azerbaijan

Muhammad Irfan Published October 14, 2022 | 06:20 PM

EU's Borrell Briefs Armenia on Mission to Border With Azerbaijan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2022) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Friday informed Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan on the upcoming deployment of the bloc's civilian mission to the Armenia-Azerbaijan border.

The Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders agreed last week that the European Union would have a civilian mission deployed on the Armenian side of their shared border for up to two months starting in October to build confidence and improve the work of border delimitation commissions.

"High Representative Borrell briefed on the ongoing technical preparations for the deployment and underlined his determination to engage with EU Member States to ensure rapid deployment of this mission," a press statement read.

Borrell called Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Monday to brief him on the progress and reaffirm the EU's commitment to contributing to a deescalation in the restive South Caucasus region after the two countries traded fire in September.

Related Topics

Fire European Union Ararat Progress September October Border

Recent Stories

TECNO Initiates #ColorChangingMobile campaign on T ..

TECNO Initiates #ColorChangingMobile campaign on Tiktok with Top Influencers in ..

2 hours ago
 Infinix opens pre-order of the World's first 60MP ..

Infinix opens pre-order of the World's first 60MP OIS enabled front camera phone ..

2 hours ago
 Electricity generation, supply restored in the cou ..

Electricity generation, supply restored in the country: Power Division

2 hours ago
 IMF lauds Pakistan's policies, assures its continu ..

IMF lauds Pakistan's policies, assures its continued support

2 hours ago
 China always stood by Pakistan in difficult times: ..

China always stood by Pakistan in difficult times: PM Shehbaz

2 hours ago
 Stable economy, rule of law and Constitution are t ..

Stable economy, rule of law and Constitution are the basic units of a welfare st ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.