MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2022) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Friday informed Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan on the upcoming deployment of the bloc's civilian mission to the Armenia-Azerbaijan border.

The Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders agreed last week that the European Union would have a civilian mission deployed on the Armenian side of their shared border for up to two months starting in October to build confidence and improve the work of border delimitation commissions.

"High Representative Borrell briefed on the ongoing technical preparations for the deployment and underlined his determination to engage with EU Member States to ensure rapid deployment of this mission," a press statement read.

Borrell called Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Monday to brief him on the progress and reaffirm the EU's commitment to contributing to a deescalation in the restive South Caucasus region after the two countries traded fire in September.