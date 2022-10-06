UrduPoint.com

EU's Borrell Demands Justice For Amini In Call With Iranian Foreign Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 06, 2022 | 04:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2022) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell wrote on Tuesday that he had asked for justice for Masha Amini, whose death prompted weeks of violent demonstrations in Iran, and for the protesters, during a telephone conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

"Spoke w/@Amirabdolahian. Asked for accountability for death of #MashaAmini, to stop violence against demonstrators & to release those detained. Right to protest & free flow of information must be allowed. EU is considering all options. Also asked Iran to cooperate with @iaeaorg," Borrell said on social media.

Mass protests started in Iran after the death of 22-year old Amini on September 16 subsequent to her detention by the controversial morality police over "improper" hijab wear. Over 40 people were reportedly killed and 100 others injured during violent demonstrations.

Clashes also occurred outside the Iranian embassies in Paris, London, and Oslo at the end of September.

While the Iranian authorities said last week that the protests had come to an end, Borrell promised on Tuesday at the European Parliament in Strasbourg to raise the issue of sanctions against Iran in response to its handling of the riots at the next meeting of EU foreign ministers on October 17.

On Monday, Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said that the protests were planned by Washington and Tel Aviv with the help of some Iranian nationals abroad.

While he was a the United Nations General Assembly in New York on September 27, Amir-Abdollahian had stated that Iran was ready to cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), and was prepared to provide answers to its questions. IAEA inspections are meant to ensure that Iran is keeping to the restrictions agreed in the 2015 nuclear deal, which the United States and the European Union are trying to revive after the US withdrew from the agreement in 2018, prompting Iran to suspend implementation of parts of the deal.

