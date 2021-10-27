(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2021) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Wednesday that he held a phone conversation with Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and expressed the bloc's support to the North African's country's return to the civilian-led transitional government.

The media reported earlier in the day that Hamdok, who was ousted in the military takeover, returned home.

Hamdok was being held at the home of the Sovereignty Council of Sudan Chairman Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who is also the commander-in-chief of the country's armed forces.

"Spoke with @SudanPMHamdok and expressed my support to return to civilian-led transition as only way forward. Everything else is betrayal of aspirations of the people who led the revolution two years ago. We don't want #Sudan to go back to dark hours of its history," Borrell tweeted.