Ex-Ukrainian Ambassador To London Surprised By Dismissal - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 22, 2023 | 12:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2023) Former Ukrainian Ambassador to the United Kingdom Vadym Prystaiko was surprised by the news of his dismissal from the position, Ukrainian broadcaster Suspilne reported on Friday, citing people in the know.�

Earlier in the day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy fired Prystaiko after he criticized Zelenskyy's remarks regarding UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace. The Sun newspaper reported on Thursday, citing sources, that Prystaiko had been warned he could face dismissal over his criticism.

A source close to the former Ukrainian ambassador to London told Suspilne that Zelenskyy's decision to fire him was a surprise for Prystaiko.

The diplomat was reportedly informed about his dismissal on Friday morning, while he was on the way to a small British town to take part in an opening ceremony of its new Zelenskyy Street.

Prystaiko's team is unaware whether his dismissal is related to his criticism of Zelenskyy, but his entourage considers such a coincidence strange, the broadcaster reported.

Wallace said earlier in July, following the NATO summit in Vilnius, that Kiev was treating its NATO allies as an Amazon warehouse and called for more gratitude for the assistance already provided. In response, Zelenskyy said sarcastically that he would thank Wallace personally every morning. Prystaiko criticized Zelenskyy's remark on July 13, saying that it was "unhealthy sarcasm."

