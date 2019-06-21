Ex-White House Aide Says No Coordination Between Trump Campaign, Russian Officials

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) Former White House Communications Director Hope Hicks during a close-door hearing with the House Judiciary Committee this week said she was not aware of any communication between the Trump campaign and Russian government officials.

"My recollection is, during the campaign, throughout that time period, I was not aware of any individuals that were communicating with foreign officials from Russia," Hicks said according to a transcript of her testimony published on Thursday.

Hicks testified before the House Judiciary Committee as it continues to investigate obstruction of justice, Trump-Russia collusion and Russian election interference.

On June 11, the US House of Representatives passed a resolution authorizing congressional committees to take legal action against any Trump administration officials who may be defying subpoenas.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report, which was released in April, concluded that there was no evidence of Trump-Russia collusion. Russian officials have repeatedly denied interfering in US politics and said Mueller's report provides no evidence to support allegations of Russian election meddling.