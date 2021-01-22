UrduPoint.com
Explosion At Hospital Injures 3 Doctors, 1 Patient In China's Hangzhou - Police

Explosion at Hospital Injures 3 Doctors, 1 Patient in China's Hangzhou - Police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) An explosion erupted at a hospital in eastern China's city of Hangzhou on Friday morning causing injuries to three medical professionals and one patient, local police said.

"At around 10:55 a. m. [02:55 GMT] on Jan 22, 2021, our bureau received reports of a suspected explosion on the fifth floor of building No. 6 at the First Affiliated Hospital of College of Medicine, Zhejiang University. The incident led to injuries to three staff members at the hospital and one patient," the police in Hangzhou said in a statement.

The suspect, who caused the explosion, has been detained, the statement added.

Social media posts from Chinese doctors suggested that the suspect was a former patient who received hemodialysis treatment at the hospital. The suspect brought two explosives and went after nurses with a knife after setting off the explosives, according to the social media posts.

Attacks on doctors from disgruntled former patients became a common social problem in China in recent years, as inefficiency in public health services usually led to grievances from former patients.

In response, Chinese authorities have introduced new laws to punish those who tried to harm doctors and nurses.

