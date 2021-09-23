UrduPoint.com

Expo 2020 In Dubai Set To Boost Economic Development In Arab World - Organizer

Muhammad Irfan 1 day ago Thu 23rd September 2021 | 07:00 PM

Expo 2020 in Dubai Set to Boost Economic Development in Arab World - Organizer

The World Expo 2020 in Dubai, scheduled to start in October, is expected to play a major role in boosting the region's economic growth and attracting new global investments, Omar Shehadah, Chief International Participants Officer at Expo 2020, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2021) The World Expo 2020 in Dubai, scheduled to start in October, is expected to play a major role in boosting the region's economic growth and attracting new global investments, Omar Shehadah, Chief International Participants Officer at Expo 2020, told Sputnik.

"The exhibition will give a great boost ... to economic growth: first of all, the Arab countries will be able to attract a large number of new investments, including from the largest global players. No one doubts that Expo 2020 will have a great impact on the development of the Arab world," Shehadah said.

He noted that the UAE will be the first middle Eastern country to host the exhibition. The Expo 2020 will focus on three topics � opportunity, mobility and sustainability, which, according to the organizer, are especially important for the world dealing with the pandemic, climate change and other unprecedented crises.

This year's edition of the exhibition will have several interesting events dedicated to Arab-Russian cooperation, Shehadah added. Among those, he named the Russia: Space conference (October 27); the Russia Forum: Driving the Future (3-4 December), dedicated to economic and investment cooperation between Russia and the Arab world; and the annual Russia Creates forum (March 1-2).

Several Russian companies Metalloinvest, Rostec, Rosatom and Sberbank became the exhibition's partners.

The World Expo 2020 in Dubai will take place from October 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022.

Related Topics

World Russia UAE Dubai March October December 2020 All From Arab

Recent Stories

Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits Nort ..

Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits North, South America to enhance st ..

1 hour ago
 Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cy ..

Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cycliste Internationale for next ..

2 hours ago
 US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to ..

US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to Humanitarian Activities - Tre ..

1 hour ago
 Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Is ..

Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Islamabad Int'l airport

1 hour ago
 In landmark judgment, NEPRA approves IGCEP 2021-30 ..

In landmark judgment, NEPRA approves IGCEP 2021-30

1 hour ago
 Pakistani Prime Minister Hopes US, China, Russia H ..

Pakistani Prime Minister Hopes US, China, Russia Help Afghanistan Recover From W ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.