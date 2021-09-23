Expo 2020 in Dubai Set to Boost Economic Development in Arab World - Organizer

The World Expo 2020 in Dubai, scheduled to start in October, is expected to play a major role in boosting the region's economic growth and attracting new global investments, Omar Shehadah, Chief International Participants Officer at Expo 2020, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2021) The World Expo 2020 in Dubai, scheduled to start in October, is expected to play a major role in boosting the region's economic growth and attracting new global investments, Omar Shehadah, Chief International Participants Officer at Expo 2020, told Sputnik.

"The exhibition will give a great boost ... to economic growth: first of all, the Arab countries will be able to attract a large number of new investments, including from the largest global players. No one doubts that Expo 2020 will have a great impact on the development of the Arab world," Shehadah said.

He noted that the UAE will be the first middle Eastern country to host the exhibition. The Expo 2020 will focus on three topics � opportunity, mobility and sustainability, which, according to the organizer, are especially important for the world dealing with the pandemic, climate change and other unprecedented crises.

This year's edition of the exhibition will have several interesting events dedicated to Arab-Russian cooperation, Shehadah added. Among those, he named the Russia: Space conference (October 27); the Russia Forum: Driving the Future (3-4 December), dedicated to economic and investment cooperation between Russia and the Arab world; and the annual Russia Creates forum (March 1-2).

Several Russian companies Metalloinvest, Rostec, Rosatom and Sberbank became the exhibition's partners.

The World Expo 2020 in Dubai will take place from October 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022.