UrduPoint.com

Extradited Venezuelan Diplomat Saab To Appear Before US Court Monday - Justice Department

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 17th October 2021 | 07:10 PM

Extradited Venezuelan Diplomat Saab to Appear Before US Court Monday - Justice Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2021) Venezuelan diplomat Alex Saab who was extradited from Cape Verde to the United States will appear before the court in Florida on Monday, US Department of Justice spokesperson Nicole Navas Oxman told Sputnik.

The official confirmed that Saab was extradited on Saturday to stand trial in Florida over corruption and embezzlement charges pressed in July 2019.

"He is expected to make his initial court appearance on Monday, October 18, at 1:00 p.m. (17:00 GMT) before U.S. Magistrate Judge John J. O'Sullivan of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida," Oxman said.

The spokesperson also noted that the extradition was conducted "in full compliance with all relevant Cabo Verdean laws and court rulings.

"

Saab had been detained in Cape Verde in June 2020 on a US extradition warrant connected to accusations of Iran sanctions violations. The diplomat left the country on Saturday aboard a plane bound for the United States.

Venezuelan Vice President of Communication, Culture and Tourism Alfred Nazareth denounced his extradition as "kidnapping" and accused Cape Verde of violating the diplomat's human rights for nearly 500 days, during his arbitrary detention without an arrest warrant or due process. Saab's legal defense team, in turn, has called the extradition a violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

Related Topics

Corruption Kidnapping Iran Vienna Nazareth Florida United States Cape Verde June July October 2019 2020 All From Court P

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 02 Bangladesh Vs. Scotlan ..

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 02 Bangladesh Vs. Scotland, Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

11 minutes ago
 Erbil Governor lauds UAE&#039;s efforts to support ..

Erbil Governor lauds UAE&#039;s efforts to support education in Iraq&#039;s Kurd ..

12 minutes ago
 T20World Cup 2021: Oman beats PNG in opening match ..

T20World Cup 2021: Oman beats PNG in opening match by 10 wickets

19 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives Pakistan&#039;s Consul General

RAK Ruler receives Pakistan&#039;s Consul General

42 minutes ago
 Etisalat makes great strides in digitalisation of ..

Etisalat makes great strides in digitalisation of services: Etisalat UAE CEO

57 minutes ago
 Saqr Ghobash to head FNC delegation on visit to Ba ..

Saqr Ghobash to head FNC delegation on visit to Bahrain

57 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.