Farmers Block Highway In Northwestern Armenia Over Irrigation Issues

Umer Jamshaid 15 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 11:50 PM

Farmers Block Highway in Northwestern Armenia Over Irrigation Issues

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2021) Villagers of Armenia's northwestern province of Shirak on Monday once again blocked the highway that connects the cities of Yerevan and Gyumri, demanding to solve their irrigation problem.

Shirak farmers already did a similar stunt in late June.

Residents of the Azatan and Beniamin villages are demanding to figure out water supply or pay compensation for the harvest, which may perish.

The issue is caused by a water deficit at the Karnut Reservoir. The five largest Armenian water reservoirs collected less than 7.4 billion cubic feet of water this year than in 2020, according to the hydrometeorology center at the Armenian Ministry of Environment.

More Stories From World

