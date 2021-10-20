FBI Agents Leave Home in New York Supposedly Linked to Deripaska - Sputnik Correspondent

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2021) All FBI agents departed a residence in New York City that may be linked to Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The correspondent reported Tuesday afternoon that all FBI agents left a home in New York City's Greenwich Village supposedly belonging to Deripaska after they raided it earlier in the day as part of an active investigation.

A Deripaska representative told Sputnik that the FBI is conducting searches of the homes of Deripaska's relatives in Washington and New York in connection with US sanctions. The FBI and the US Justice Department have declined to comment on the details of the probe.