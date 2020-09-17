UrduPoint.com
FBI Has Not Detected Any Foreign Attacks On US Election Infrastructure - Director

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 03:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2020) The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has not identified any foreign attacks on US election infrastructure since the start of the year, FBI Director Christopher Wray said in an address to the National Cybersecurity Summit.

"We haven't seen cyber attacks to date this year on voter registration databases, or on any systems involving Primary voting. And to our knowledge, no foreign government has attempted to tamper with US vote counts," Wray said on Wednesday.

Wray noted that according to the Foreign Influence Task Force, an alleged Russian social media campaign was taken down by Twitter and Facebook before they developed "anything more than a nascent following."

Following the 2016 US presidential election, US lawmakers launched multiple investigations alleging collusion between then-presidential candidate Donald Trump and Russian officials, the most prominent of which was the US Justice Department probe headed by Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller.

The investigation found no evidence of Trump-Russia collusion.

Russia has repeatedly denied interfering in the US political system, saying such practices run contrary to the principles of its foreign policy. Russian officials have also said the allegations about interference were invented to excuse the election loss of Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton as well as deflect public attention from actual instances of election fraud and corruption.

