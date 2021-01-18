UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fears About Sudan's Darfur After 130 Killed In Days Of Fighting

Muhammad Irfan 9 seconds ago Mon 18th January 2021 | 10:35 PM

Fears about Sudan's Darfur after 130 killed in days of fighting

The latest inter-ethnic violence to rock Sudan's restive Darfur region had killed 130 people by Monday, tribal leaders said, weeks after a peacekeeping mission ended operations

Khartoum, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :The latest inter-ethnic violence to rock Sudan's restive Darfur region had killed 130 people by Monday, tribal leaders said, weeks after a peacekeeping mission ended operations.

Clashes killed 47 people in South Darfur on Monday after 83 died and tens of thousands were reported displaced in separate unrest in West Darfur in the previous two days.

It was some of the worst violence reported since the signing of a peace agreement in October, which observers hoped would end years of war.

The bloodshed comes just over two weeks since the hybrid United Nations African Union Mission in Darfur (UNAMID) ended operations in their long-running peacekeeping mission.

While former rebel forces have committed to lay down their weapons in the recent political peace deal, decades of conflict have left the vast western region awash with weapons and divided by bitter rivalries.

Key issues include land ownership and access to water.

In South Darfur, fighting broke out early Monday between the powerful Arab Rizeigat tribe and the Fallata, a cattle and camel herding people who trace their roots to the Fulani of western Africa.

"The clashes between the Rizeigat tribe and the Fallata tribe have stopped, and we have now counted 47 deaths," local Fallata leader Mohamed Saleh told AFP.

Related Topics

Africa United Nations Water Died Sudan October Agreement Arab

Recent Stories

Norway's Indigenous Herders Sue Against Wind Farm ..

4 seconds ago

EU Needs to Speed Up Mass COVID Vaccination Proces ..

6 seconds ago

Seven UN members lose right to vote over unpaid du ..

7 seconds ago

Ali Zaidi submitted asset declaration with ECP on ..

11 seconds ago

Russia Did Not Receive Results of Navalny's Toxico ..

4 minutes ago

Indian's aggressive designs against Pakistan to je ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.