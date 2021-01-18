The latest inter-ethnic violence to rock Sudan's restive Darfur region had killed 130 people by Monday, tribal leaders said, weeks after a peacekeeping mission ended operations

Khartoum, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :The latest inter-ethnic violence to rock Sudan's restive Darfur region had killed 130 people by Monday, tribal leaders said, weeks after a peacekeeping mission ended operations.

Clashes killed 47 people in South Darfur on Monday after 83 died and tens of thousands were reported displaced in separate unrest in West Darfur in the previous two days.

It was some of the worst violence reported since the signing of a peace agreement in October, which observers hoped would end years of war.

The bloodshed comes just over two weeks since the hybrid United Nations African Union Mission in Darfur (UNAMID) ended operations in their long-running peacekeeping mission.

While former rebel forces have committed to lay down their weapons in the recent political peace deal, decades of conflict have left the vast western region awash with weapons and divided by bitter rivalries.

Key issues include land ownership and access to water.

In South Darfur, fighting broke out early Monday between the powerful Arab Rizeigat tribe and the Fallata, a cattle and camel herding people who trace their roots to the Fulani of western Africa.

"The clashes between the Rizeigat tribe and the Fallata tribe have stopped, and we have now counted 47 deaths," local Fallata leader Mohamed Saleh told AFP.