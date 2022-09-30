FIDE Launches Investigation Into Cheating Allegations Against US Grandmaster Niemann

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2022) The International Chess Federation (FIDE) announced on Friday the creation of a group that will analyze the conflict between the current world chess champion, Norwegian Magnus Carlsen, and US chess player Hans Niemann.

On Monday, Carlsen accused Niemann of cheating. On September 5, Carlsen had withdrawn from the final stage of the Grand Chess Tour in the US city of St. Louis after he was beaten by Niemann in the third round. Then on September 19, Carlsen, 31, gave up another game after his 19-year-old opponent made a second move. This decision added fuel to the recent cheating scandal between the two players.

Three members of FIDE's Fair Play Commission (FPL) will form an investigation team. They will have an opportunity to call for a consultation with external experts where analysis is required.

The investigation will look into Carlsen's claims of alleged cheating by Niemann and the US player's self-statement regarding online cheating.

"In the best interest of the chess community, we would kindly ask the public to refrain from speculations on the outcomes and potential sanctions until all available facts are well considered, and a proper investigation is finalized," Fair Play Chairperson Salomeja Zaksaite said.

In an interview with Saint Louis Chess Club on September 6, Niemann admitted cheating in his childhood, but said that he was now "clean." The US grandmaster accused Carlsen of attempting to ruin his chess career and proposed playing naked to prove his innocence.