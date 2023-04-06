(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NALCHIK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2023) A group of fighters opened fire on law enforcers who tried to detain them in the area of the counter-terrorist operation in the Malgobeksky district of Russia's Republic of Ingushetia, regional headquarters of Russia's Federal Security Service said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, a law enforcement source told Sputnik that an armed clash with a group of fighters was taking place in the village of Zyazikov-Yurt in the Malgobeksky district. He said that the fighters were pinned down in one of the houses.

"The operational headquarters in the Republic of Ingushetia, in the course of operational and investigative activities within the counter-terrorist operation, received information about the location of members of a gang in the village of Zyazikov-Yurt in the Malgobeksky district. They resisted and opened fire at members of the law enforcement forces with automatic weapons during an attempt to detain them," the HQ said in a statement.

Law enforcement said that the situation is under control.

On March 27, unidentified gunmen opened fire with automatic weapons at a traffic police post on the border of Ingushetia and North Ossetia. As a result, two police officers sustained gunshot wounds. The next day, the body of one of the alleged participants of the attack was found with gunshot wounds in the city of Karabulak, Ingushetia. Following the incident, the regional department of Russia's Federal Security Service put five residents of the republic on the wanted list on suspicion of planning terrorist attacks.

An exchange of fire between a group of unknown assailants and police officers occurred in the Malgobeksky district on Monday, resulting in one of the police officers suffering minor bullet injuries. The counter-terrorist operation was declared in the district at 8:00 p.m. Moscow time (17:00 GMT) on Monday.

A body of a man wanted for the attack on policemen was found in one of the villages of the Malgobeksky district on Monday. An assault rifle with an underbarrel grenade launcher and four grenades were found with him.