UrduPoint.com

Finnair Cancels About 100 Flights On November 20-21 Due To Cabin Crew Strikes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 20, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Finnair Cancels About 100 Flights on November 20-21 Due to Cabin Crew Strikes

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2022) Finnish flag carrier Finnair canceled about 100 flights from the major international Helsinki-Vantaa Airport on Sunday and Monday due to flight attendants' strike.

"Finnair has to cancel altogether approximately 100 flights leaving Helsinki Airport on Sunday 20 November and Monday 21 November. The Finnish Transport Workers' Union AKT has announced a strike regarding Finnair's cabin crew in Helsinki between Sunday 20th Nov at 3 p.m. EET (13:00 GMT) and Monday 21st Nov at 3 p.m.," the flag carrier said in a statement.

The strike does not affect flights operated by the Nordic Regional Airlines Oy (Norra, owned by Finnair) and flights whose cabin service is provided by Finnair's partners, such as flights to Singapore and India. In addition, flights operated by other airlines' aircraft and crew, such as to Barcelona or Madrid, are also not affected.

"We are deeply sorry for the concern and inconvenience this strike is causing our customers, and do our best to reroute our customers as soon as possible," Finnair Chief Operating Officer Jaakko Schildt said, adding that it is a pity that the labor union "has chosen the path of an illegal strike instead of negotiations.

"

Around 1,750 cabin crew members currently work for Finnair in Finland. On November 16, the airline announced plans to terminate up to 450 jobs (over a quarter of the entire cabin crew) in long-haul in-flight services and subcontract the services to partners on routes to and from Thailand and the United States by the end of 2023, to reduce the company's costs and achieve profitability.

Finland's flag carrier specified that its partners are already providing in-flight services on routes to and from Hong Kong, India and Singapore, and between Copenhagen and Qatar's capital, Doha, as well as Stockholm and Doha.

Related Topics

India Thailand Company Qatar Helsinki Hong Kong Doha Singapore Barcelona Madrid Stockholm United States Finland November Sunday From Best Jobs Airport P

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 November 2022

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th November 2022

8 hours ago
 Acting IGP takes notice of two persons' killed

Acting IGP takes notice of two persons' killed

22 hours ago
 Pakistan will not default: Ishaq Dar

Pakistan will not default: Ishaq Dar

24 hours ago
 COAS pays farewell visit to various setups of Army ..

COAS pays farewell visit to various setups of Army Medical Corps

1 day ago
 Clip showing Shoaib, Sania together goes viral

Clip showing Shoaib, Sania together goes viral

1 day ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.