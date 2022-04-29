Fire at Paint Factory in Istanbul Kills 3, Injures 9 Others - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A fire and explosions occurred at a paint factory in Istanbul's Tuzla district, killing three people and injuring 9 others, Turkish media reported on Friday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2022) A fire and explosions occurred at a paint factory in Istanbul's Tuzla district, killing three people and injuring 9 others, Turkish media reported on Friday.

A fire broke out at a factory in an industrial zone for paint manufacturers in Tuzla. Firefighters and paramedics were immediately dispatched to the scene, the fire was brought under control, the Daily Sabah newspaper reported.

The fire triggered a series of explosions, which damaged not only the factory but a small wooded patch, as well as other businesses in the area.

Nine people were reported injured, three unaccounted for and a firefighter was sent to the hospital, the report said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, an investigation is underway.

According to the media, factory fires are a common issue in Istanbul, as it is one of the largest industrial hubs in Turkey's west. Most of the incidents stem from inadequate maintenance of machinery or electricity systems.