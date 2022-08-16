(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2022) A fire broke out at a fenced ammunition storage area in the Maiske village in Crimea's Dzhankoi district on Tuesday morning, the Russian defense ministry said.

"On August 16, at about 6:15 (local time, 03:15 GMT), in the area of the Maiske village ...

a fire broke out on the territory of a bunded site for temporary storage of ammunition in one of the military units. As a result of the fire, the stored ammunition detonated," the ministry said in a statement.

No serious injuries have been reported so far, the ministry said, adding that measures are being taken to extinguish the fire and find out its causes.