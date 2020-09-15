UrduPoint.com
Fire Erupts In Central Beirut, Firefighters Working To Extinguish Blaze

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 02:36 PM

Fire Erupts in Central Beirut, Firefighters Working to Extinguish Blaze

A fire broke out early on Tuesday in a shopping mall in the center of the Lebanese capital of Beirut, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene

MOSCOW/BEIRUT (UrduPoint News - 15th September, 2020) A fire broke out early on Tuesday in a shopping mall in the center of the Lebanese capital of Beirut, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene.

Earlier in the day, the Lebanon 24 broadcaster reported that the blaze occurred in the Beirut International Exhibition and Leisure Center, also known as BIEL. Subsequently, the news outlet changed the location to the Aishti trade center, which is currently under construction and is located in the capital's downtown area.

Firefighting brigades are working to extinguish the fire, the broadcaster reported.

"At the moment, there are no injured people, and the fire is almost put out. We are discovering hotspots of the blaze," a member of the Lebanese civil defense told Sputnik.

On August 4, the devastating blast in the Beirut port, which was preceded by a massive blaze, destroyed around half of the city, killing at least 190 people and injuring thousands of others.

A little more than a month later, on September 10, another fire took place at oil and tire depots at the port. President Michel Aoun did not rule out that the blaze could have occurred due to arson.

