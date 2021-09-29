Fire in Damascus Market Leaves Firefighter Dead, 2 Civilians Injured - State Media

A fire broke out in one of the markets in the Syrian capital of Damascus, leaving one firefighter dead and two civilians injured, the SANA news agency reported on Wednesday, citing Civil Defense head Ahmad Abbas

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2021) A fire broke out in one of the markets in the Syrian capital of Damascus, leaving one firefighter dead and two civilians injured, the SANA news agency reported on Wednesday, citing Civil Defense head Ahmad Abbas.

The blaze erupted in a fabric warehouse in the market of the Court Alley. As a result, six shops were completely burnt and some others collapsed.

The fire was extinguished with the use of five fire engines, the news agency reported, noting that the narrow alleys in old Damascus hindered firefighters from reaching the fire engines faster.