Fire Stops Operation Of Nuclear Plant Turbine In South Korea - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 29th May 2021 | 02:19 PM

Fire Stops Operation of Nuclear Plant Turbine in South Korea - Reports

The operation of one of the turbines at the Shingori-4 nuclear power plant in the South Korean city of Ulsan has been suspended due to a fire, Yonhap reported on Saturday, citing the plant's operator

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2021) The operation of one of the turbines at the Shingori-4 nuclear power plant in the South Korean city of Ulsan has been suspended due to a fire, Yonhap reported on Saturday, citing the plant's operator.

The fire reportedly started at 9:28 a.m. (00:28 GMT) on Saturday and was extinguished an hour later.

According to the operator, the Korean Hydro and Nuclear Energy Corporation, there have been no casualties or radiation leaks, and the plant maintains normal radiation status.

The country's Nuclear Safety and Security Commission is set to investigate causes of the fire, the news agency said.

Shingori-4 is a reactor with 1.4 million kilowatt capacity. It was launched in 2019.

