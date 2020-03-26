First Coronavirus Patient Dies in Kazakhstan - Information Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2020) The first coronavirus patient died in Kazakhstan on Thursday, Information and Social Development Minister Dauren Abayev said.

Kazakhstan, where 109 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed so far, declared a state of emergency on March 16.

"Today, a Kazakh citizen died of coronavirus. We express our deepest condolences to the relatives of the deceased," Abayev said on the Khabar 24 television channel.