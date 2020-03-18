First COVID-19 Related Death in Ontario Brings Canada Total to 5, Infection Tally Near 450

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) The Canadian province of Ontario recorded its first novel coronavirus (COVID-19) related fatality, Canada's Chief Medical Officer Theresa Tam said during a press briefing.

"The cluster of cases in a long-term care facility in British Columbia and now the one death reported in Ontario, reminds us of the serious nature of this virus and its impact on high risk groups," Henry said on Tuesday.

The fatality increased Canada's death toll from the novel coronavirus infections to five.

According to Dr. David Williams, the province's top doctor, the deceased is a 77-year old male, who contracted the virus via close contact with a carrier of the disease.

The contagion was discovered following his death.

Earlier on Tuesday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford declared a state of emergency in the province as the province tries to stem the spread of the pandemic.

The declaration includes a prohibition on gatherings with more than 50 people, putting the province on par with Federal public health guidelines

According to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, the number of confirmed novel coronavirus infections exceeds 189,000 and more than 7,500 people have died from the disease.