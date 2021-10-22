First Group of UN Observers Arrives in Libya Thursday to Monitor Ceasefire - Spokesman

The first group of international monitors to observe the ceasefire is arriving in Libya on Thursday, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2021) The first group of international monitors to observe the ceasefire is arriving in Libya on Thursday, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing.

"In line with the request by the Libyan authorities and mandate from the Security Council ...

the first group of UN monitors to support the Libyan-led ceasefire monitoring mechanisms are arriving today," Dujarric said.

When asked about the number of experts in the monitoring team, Dujarric said it is a "small group."

The team's deployment to monitor the October 23, 2020, ceasefire deal implementation was approved by a resolution adopted by the UN Security Council in April, following a recommendation by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.