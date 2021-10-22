First Group Of UN Observers Arrives In Libya Thursday To Monitor Ceasefire - Spokesman
Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 12:34 AM
UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2021) The first group of international monitors to observe the ceasefire is arriving in Libya on Thursday, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing.
"In line with the request by the Libyan authorities and mandate from the Security Council ...
the first group of UN monitors to support the Libyan-led ceasefire monitoring mechanisms are arriving today," Dujarric said.
When asked about the number of experts in the monitoring team, Dujarric said it is a "small group."
The team's deployment to monitor the October 23, 2020, ceasefire deal implementation was approved by a resolution adopted by the UN Security Council in April, following a recommendation by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.