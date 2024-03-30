Five Dead After Taxi Falls Into River In Nepal
Sumaira FH Published March 30, 2024 | 12:00 PM
KATHMANDU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) Five people were killed and one went missing after a taxi fell into the Trishuli River in Nepal's Chitwan district on Saturday morning.
"Five dead bodies have been recovered and the search for the missing person is ongoing," Shreeram Bhandari, spokesperson of the district police, told Xinhua.
He noted that among the dead, one is the driver and the others are close relatives who were returning from a ceremony in Kathmandu, the country's capital.
Hundreds of people lose their lives in traffic accidents in Nepal each year due to poor road conditions, difficult terrains, overloading and overspeeding.
Recent Stories
PCB advertises for Red and White Ball cricket coaches
Pakistan, Djibouti agree to boost ties in diverse areas
International Day of Zero Waste being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 March 2024
Liverpool target Xabi Alonso says staying as Leverkusen coach
Business collaboration way to strengthen UAE-Pakistan relations: Tirmizi
Ambassador, CEO European Asian Studies discuss relations
Moscow slams 'unacceptable Israeli' strikes on Syria
Amorim emerges as new front-runner after Alonso snubs Liverpool
Israeli strikes foe Hezbollah in Syria, Lebanon
Welcome to the Beyonce rodeo: new country album drops to praise
More Stories From World
-
President of Peru's home raided over undeclared Rolex watches: police9 minutes ago
-
RMB retains 4th spot as currency for global payments: SWIFT19 minutes ago
-
Pakistani researcher achieves milestone in artificial vision in AI era1 hour ago
-
Chinese officials mourn compatriots killed in Dasu terror attack1 hour ago
-
Former S.Africa leader Zuma survives car crash, party accuses ANC3 hours ago
-
Israel's stifled Palestinians raise anti-war voice3 hours ago
-
Restored Versailles Sun God adds gilt to Olympic equestrianism3 hours ago
-
Canada's Trudeau on back foot over carbon tax3 hours ago
-
Under shadow of 2023 riot, Lula plays down Brazil's '64 coup3 hours ago
-
Food shortages leave Cubans in anguish over next meal3 hours ago
-
Togo parliament to review contested constitution reform3 hours ago
-
Aussie Green fires sizzling 61 for Arizona LPGA lead3 hours ago