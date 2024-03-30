Open Menu

Five Dead After Taxi Falls Into River In Nepal

Sumaira FH Published March 30, 2024 | 12:00 PM

KATHMANDU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) Five people were killed and one went missing after a taxi fell into the Trishuli River in Nepal's Chitwan district on Saturday morning.

"Five dead bodies have been recovered and the search for the missing person is ongoing," Shreeram Bhandari, spokesperson of the district police, told Xinhua.

He noted that among the dead, one is the driver and the others are close relatives who were returning from a ceremony in Kathmandu, the country's capital.

Hundreds of people lose their lives in traffic accidents in Nepal each year due to poor road conditions, difficult terrains, overloading and overspeeding.

