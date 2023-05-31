Five PFLP Fighters Killed in Israeli Strike on Lebanese-Syrian Border - PFLP

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2023) The Israeli attack on the position of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) on the Lebanese-Syrian border has killed five Palestinian fighters, Abu Kifah Ghazi, the spokesman of PFLP's central command in Lebanon, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"Israeli aviation attacked one of the facilities of the front in the Qousaya region on the border with Syria at two in the morning (on Tuesday night) on the border, killing five fighters of the organization," Ghazi said.