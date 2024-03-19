Floundering Granada hire Sandoval in bid to escape relegation

Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) Granada hired Jose Ramon Sandoval to replace Alexander Medina on Tuesday in a bid to make an unlikely escape from relegation in La Liga.

"Sandoval coached the Rojiblancos in a previous era, between May 2015 and February 2016," said Granada in a statement.

"He achieved survival in the 2015-16 season in the last four weeks."

The struggling Andalucians parted ways with Medina earlier Tuesday with the team 19th in La Liga and 13 points from safety.

"Granada and coach Alexander Medina have terminated the contract between them," said Granada.

Uruguayan Medina, 45, who replaced Paco Lopez in November, achieved only one victory in the top flight from 14 matches at the helm.

Granada, who have played one fewer match than the teams around them, next face Cadiz, 18th, in a crucial relegation battle on March 29.

They sold their best player, winger Bryan Zaragoza, to Bayern Munich in the winter transfer window.

Although the Spain international was supposed to stay at Granada until the end of the season, Bayern brought him in early on loan because of injuries to other key forwards.