Floundering Granada Hire Sandoval In Bid To Escape Relegation
Sumaira FH Published March 19, 2024 | 05:00 PM
Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) Granada hired Jose Ramon Sandoval to replace Alexander Medina on Tuesday in a bid to make an unlikely escape from relegation in La Liga.
"Sandoval coached the Rojiblancos in a previous era, between May 2015 and February 2016," said Granada in a statement.
"He achieved survival in the 2015-16 season in the last four weeks."
The struggling Andalucians parted ways with Medina earlier Tuesday with the team 19th in La Liga and 13 points from safety.
"Granada and coach Alexander Medina have terminated the contract between them," said Granada.
Uruguayan Medina, 45, who replaced Paco Lopez in November, achieved only one victory in the top flight from 14 matches at the helm.
Granada, who have played one fewer match than the teams around them, next face Cadiz, 18th, in a crucial relegation battle on March 29.
They sold their best player, winger Bryan Zaragoza, to Bayern Munich in the winter transfer window.
Although the Spain international was supposed to stay at Granada until the end of the season, Bayern brought him in early on loan because of injuries to other key forwards.
Recent Stories
Pakistan attaches great value to its fraternal ties with Bahrain: President
Pakistan denounces fresh round of curbs on Kashmiri political parties
Shadab Khan honors mother, wife with PSL 9 medal, award
US urges Taliban to stop terrorist attacks on Pakistan from Afghan Soil
Nawaz Sharif decides to travel to KSA, London
New political party to emerge soon, says Shahhid Khaqan Abbasi
Islamabad United win hearts, expresses solidarity with Palestinians
Vivo Unveils the Future of Portrait Photography with the Premium and Elegant V30 ..
Infinix NOTE 40 series defies norms with the introduction of upto 20W MagCharge ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 March 2024
'Charter of economy is the need of the hour': Asif
More Stories From World
-
Macron vows 'unprecedented operation' against drugs in Marseille40 seconds ago
-
US linguist couple map fantasy languages for the screen53 seconds ago
-
Two police among 6 killed as truck rams into Spanish checkpoint21 minutes ago
-
Ambassador Hashmi visits Center for Pakistan Studies at Peking University, Beijing30 minutes ago
-
Football: Asian qualifying tables for 2026 World Cup31 minutes ago
-
Israel may be using starvation as 'weapon of war': UN31 minutes ago
-
China stands ready to develop five corridors to build upgraded CPEC: Lin Jian41 minutes ago
-
US defence chief says Washington will not let Ukraine fail1 hour ago
-
AstraZeneca buys US biopharma firm Fusion2 hours ago
-
Sri Lanka's Hasaranga out of retirement for Bangladesh Test series3 hours ago
-
11 students from top Kenyan university killed in bus crash3 hours ago
-
China says US has 'no right' to interfere in South China Sea3 hours ago