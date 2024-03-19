Open Menu

Floundering Granada Hire Sandoval In Bid To Escape Relegation

Sumaira FH Published March 19, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Floundering Granada hire Sandoval in bid to escape relegation

Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) Granada hired Jose Ramon Sandoval to replace Alexander Medina on Tuesday in a bid to make an unlikely escape from relegation in La Liga.

"Sandoval coached the Rojiblancos in a previous era, between May 2015 and February 2016," said Granada in a statement.

"He achieved survival in the 2015-16 season in the last four weeks."

The struggling Andalucians parted ways with Medina earlier Tuesday with the team 19th in La Liga and 13 points from safety.

"Granada and coach Alexander Medina have terminated the contract between them," said Granada.

Uruguayan Medina, 45, who replaced Paco Lopez in November, achieved only one victory in the top flight from 14 matches at the helm.

Granada, who have played one fewer match than the teams around them, next face Cadiz, 18th, in a crucial relegation battle on March 29.

They sold their best player, winger Bryan Zaragoza, to Bayern Munich in the winter transfer window.

Although the Spain international was supposed to stay at Granada until the end of the season, Bayern brought him in early on loan because of injuries to other key forwards.

Related Topics

Loan Granada Cadiz Medina Zaragoza Bryan Spain February March May November 2016 2015 From Best Top Bayern Coach

Recent Stories

Pakistan attaches great value to its fraternal tie ..

Pakistan attaches great value to its fraternal ties with Bahrain: President

1 hour ago
 Pakistan denounces fresh round of curbs on Kashmir ..

Pakistan denounces fresh round of curbs on Kashmiri political parties

1 hour ago
 Shadab Khan honors mother, wife with PSL 9 medal, ..

Shadab Khan honors mother, wife with PSL 9 medal, award

3 hours ago
 US urges Taliban to stop terrorist attacks on Paki ..

US urges Taliban to stop terrorist attacks on Pakistan from Afghan Soil

4 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif decides to travel to KSA, London

Nawaz Sharif decides to travel to KSA, London

4 hours ago
 New political party to emerge soon, says Shahhid K ..

New political party to emerge soon, says Shahhid Khaqan Abbasi

5 hours ago
Islamabad United win hearts, expresses solidarity ..

Islamabad United win hearts, expresses solidarity with Palestinians

5 hours ago
 vivo Unveils the Future of Portrait Photography wi ..

Vivo Unveils the Future of Portrait Photography with the Premium and Elegant V30 ..

6 hours ago
 Infinix NOTE 40 series defies norms with the intro ..

Infinix NOTE 40 series defies norms with the introduction of upto 20W MagCharge ..

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 March 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 March 2024

8 hours ago
 'Charter of economy is the need of the hour': Asif

'Charter of economy is the need of the hour': Asif

17 hours ago

More Stories From World