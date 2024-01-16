Open Menu

Football: Africa Cup Of Nations Result

Umer Jamshaid Published January 16, 2024 | 12:10 AM

Football: Africa Cup of Nations result

Yamoussoukro, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) Africa Cup of Nations result in Ivory Coast on Monday:

Group C

In Yamoussoukro

Senegal 3 (P. Gueye 4, Camara 52, 86) Gambia 0

Playing later

Cameroon v Guinea (1700 GMT)

Group D

In Bouake

Algeria v Angola (2000 GMT)

Related Topics

Africa Ivory Coast Algeria Senegal Cameroon Guinea Gambia Angola P

Recent Stories

Floods hit Mauritius as tropical cyclone approache ..

Floods hit Mauritius as tropical cyclone approaches

37 minutes ago
 PWCHAA signs MoU with Khana-e-Farhang Iran

PWCHAA signs MoU with Khana-e-Farhang Iran

37 minutes ago
 Spanish motorcyclist Falcon dies after Dakar rally ..

Spanish motorcyclist Falcon dies after Dakar rally crash: team

38 minutes ago
 Ambassador Amna Baloch meets Latvian envoy

Ambassador Amna Baloch meets Latvian envoy

47 minutes ago
 Water level in Mangla Dam continues to rise as out ..

Water level in Mangla Dam continues to rise as outflows remain low at 100 Cusecs

59 minutes ago
 VC UoT inaugurates 3-day training workshop

VC UoT inaugurates 3-day training workshop

2 hours ago
No harassment from Bureau, NAB chairman assures of ..

No harassment from Bureau, NAB chairman assures officers

2 hours ago
 DC chairs meeting on election code of conduct with ..

DC chairs meeting on election code of conduct with NA-12 candidates

2 hours ago
 Governor Punjab for taking legacy of traditional g ..

Governor Punjab for taking legacy of traditional games forward

2 hours ago
 PHC accepts Aimal Wali apology

PHC accepts Aimal Wali apology

2 hours ago
 Dense fog to engulf plains of Punjab, KP, upper Si ..

Dense fog to engulf plains of Punjab, KP, upper Sindh for two days:PMD

2 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif holds consultative meeting with econo ..

Nawaz Sharif holds consultative meeting with economic experts

2 hours ago

More Stories From World